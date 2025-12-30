Puri: Anticipating a heavy influx of devotees during the New Year period, the Puri district administration has cancelled the leave of all district officials for six days, from December 30 to January 4.

Puri Collector and District Magistrate Dibya Jyoti Parida ordered the cancellation of leave of all district-level officials during this period to ensure smooth management of the expected rush of visitors.

The Collector said the decision was taken in view of the large turnout of devotees during the New Year celebrations as per the Gregorian calendar. Officials have been directed to ensure the safety of devotees and extend proper hospitality to visitors.

Meanwhile, Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said adequate arrangements have been made to manage the crowd in the city. Additional police personnel have been deployed to regulate the flow of devotees at the Shree Jagannatha Temple.

He added CCTV cameras and public address systems have been installed at all sheds around the temple. Security checkpoints have been set up for vehicle checking and frisking, while police patrolling across the city has been intensified.

To ensure an incident-free New Year’s Eve celebration, the Puri Police have also held discussions with hotel owners. A parking advisory has been issued to facilitate smooth traffic management.