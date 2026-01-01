Bhubaneswar: In order to make governance more efficient and responsive in the New Year, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a comprehensive 15-point directive to the newly appointed Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

In his directions, the Chief Minister asked the administration to work on a priority basis to achieve the goals outlined in the Odisha Vision Document for the next two years. The government has set an ambitious target of transforming Odisha into a $500-billion economy by 2036 and positioning the state among the top five developed states in the country by steering it towards a “mixed economy” model.

Emphasising rapid economic growth, Majhi directed the administration to focus on the accelerated development of knowledge-driven industries and the services sector. To boost industrialisation across the state, all district collectors have been instructed to fast-track administrative and clearance processes.

The Chief Minister has also stressed the need to fill vacant government posts within next two years. At the same time, he underlined the importance of relying on efficient and well-trained officers, while directing strict action against corrupt, incompetent and irresponsible officials and employees. Such personnel are to be identified and proceeded against in accordance with Article 311 of the Constitution and the Odisha Services Rules, including compulsory removal from service where necessary.

CM directs for reviews on regular basis

Majhi further directed the implementation of various development projects should be closely monitored through regular reviews and evaluations. To strengthen research and impact assessment, the Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies has been instructed to be developed as a Centre of Excellence.

In a strong push for the use of Odia as the official language, the Chief Minister directed all government work, especially notices, notifications and official correspondence, must be conducted exclusively in Odia. Officials from the Secretariat down to the block level have been asked to strictly adhere to this directive, with provisions for seeking explanations from those found violating the order.

The Chief Minister also laid special emphasis on grievance redressal, directing officials at all levels, from the Secretariat to block and tehsil offices, to hear public complaints seriously and ensure their prompt resolution. He advised extensive use of social media platforms to strengthen grievance redress mechanisms.

To ensure ground-level impact, all officials have been advised to undertake regular field visits to personally assess public issues and take corrective measures. Officials have also been directed to submit reports on their field visits, which will be taken into account during performance evaluations.