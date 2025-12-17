Bhubaneswar: In a bid to attract more investments to Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will undertake a two-day investors’ roadshow in Hyderabad, Telangana, from December 18 to 19.

Announcing the decision today, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the Chief Minister, accompanied by a team from the Industries Department, will lead the Investors’ Meet during the visit.

The roadshow will feature one-on-one interactions with industrialists and entrepreneurs, with a special focus on attracting investments in the IT sector.

During the discussions, the state will showcase its dedicated industrial parks, robust industrial infrastructure, land availability, skilled workforce, progressive state government policies, and efficient single-window clearance mechanisms.

The Minister of Industries and Skill Development and Technical Education, said, “Odisha is fast emerging as a preferred destination for industry and investment, backed by forward-looking policies and a strong, investor-friendly ecosystem. Our visit to Hyderabad marks an important step in deepening collaboration with industry leaders and investors. It will help strengthen Odisha’s industrial base and advance our vision of transforming the state into a hub of innovation, opportunity, and sustainable development.”

“This Investors’ Meet will play a crucial role in drawing fresh investments to the state,” Swain said.