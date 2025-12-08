Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today informed the Assembly that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has received 13,358 public grievances over the past one and a half years, out of which 12,432 have been resolved. This accounts for a resolution rate of 91 per cent. Harichandan presented this data on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Large Volume of Complaints on Janasunani Portal

According to the minister, the state’s Janasunani portal recorded 14,41,832 grievances till November. District Collectors, SPs, BDOs and Tehsildars jointly addressed 13,07,253 cases. The remaining 1,34,579 complaints, which are considered complex, are being resolved.

Opposition Seeks Clarity on Block and Tehsil-Level Complaints

Opposition BJD's Chief Whip Pramila Mallik questioned why grievances from areas outside Bhubaneswar were not being resolved promptly. She demanded a detailed list of complaints received at the block and tehsil levels. She also raised concerns about the poor functioning of the grievance portal, saying that the website often fails to open.

Mallik asked whether the government would set a fixed timeframe for resolving complaints.

Minister Says Joint Hearings Will Improve Results

Responding to the Opposition’s queries, Law Minister Harichandan said joint hearings are underway across districts. He added that the participation of MLAs in these hearings could help speed up the resolution process.