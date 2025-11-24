Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister’s grievance cell has achieved a disposal rate of 96 per cent, said the Odisha government today.

The CM’s grievance cell had received altogether 12,950 grievances from people in 14 sessions. Of them, a total of 12,371 grievances have been resolved while 579 more are under process, said the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department of the state government today.

Also Read: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets CM Majhi in Odisha capital, discusses expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant

“Thus, the CM’s grievance cell has achieved a disposal rate of 96 per cent,” added the Department.

Majhi revived CM’s public grievance hearing after the formation of BJP govt in Odisha

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and eight other members of the Council of Ministers in Odisha listened to the grievances of the people at the CM’s grievance cell in the capital city here in the 15th session today.

“The grievance hearing by the Chief Minister and senior ministers have enhanced people’s trust in the state government,” said the Department.

Also Read: Odisha CM asks SPs to focus on eight key areas for better policing

Soon after the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in 2024, Majhi revived the CM’s public grievance hearing to bridge the gap between citizens and government.

The Chief Minister has so far conducted 15 grievance hearing sessions since July 1, 2024. The grievance hearing is conducted on Mondays.