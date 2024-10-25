Bhubaneswar: With the completion of the long-hour landfall process of Cyclone Dana in Odisha coast, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to review the cyclone-induced damages and loss this evening.

The collectors of cyclone affected districts have been asked to submit the preliminary report on loss and damages incurred due to Cyclone Dana by evening. The complete report will be produced within next seven days.

"The district collectors have been directed to submit the complete report on massive damage due to Cyclone Dana within a week," informed Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

The state government will take further course of action after the report.

Speaking to media reporters after the cyclone, the Minister said that the officials of the Revenue, Agriculture, and Co-operation departments will visit and estimate the damages that occurred in the affected areas from Sunday (October 27). The estimate of crop loss and housing damages will be conducted in seven days. An aerial survey will be conducted to make a preliminary estimate after the weather conditions improve tomorrow.

He said that the state government has decided to provide pucca houses to people whose houses have been damaged in the cyclone.

Sharing his experience on a cyclone being a part of the government, Pujari said, "As the Disaster Management Minister in the State Government, the cyclone experience was different to me. I held meetings with all officials. Earlier, I had come across with police as a member of the opposition party. During the cyclone, my views towards them completely changed. Now, I have become sensitive to police within which I saw a different face for human beings."

He said that the roads were cleared within 4 hours. No allegation has been reported about poor telecom services during the cyclone. Though the electricity supply has been hampered due to strong wind, the power will be restored before sunset today.

"A total of 1600 pregnant women delivered their newborns safely, of them 13 were twins. More than 6 lakh people were evacuated. The cooked food will be provided to affected people, who are still at different relief centres in low-lying areas. Those, who want to go back to their places, can proceed after informing the relief centres," Pujari told media.

CM Majhi reviewed the post-cyclone situation in the morning after Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika in the early hours today.

He hailed the efforts of administrations and officials as well as agencies to meet zero casualty target during the cyclone.

He directed the collectors to carry out damage assessments in affected areas to ascertain exact quantum of damages due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Dana, which made landfall at Habalikhati Nature Camp in the wee hours today as a Severe Cyclonic Storm and took long hours to complete the landfall process, is assumed to have incur huge loss to agriculture and other infrastructure in affected districts like Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Earlier in the day, the Severe Cyclonic Storm Dana weakened into a Cyclonic Storm following landfall process

According to IMD's latest bulletin, the Cyclonic Storm 'Dana' moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centered over north coastal Odisha about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamra. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 6 hours.