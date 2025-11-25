Bhubaneswar: Speaking at the 12th Nijukti Mela and Training Programme-2025 held at Kalinga Stadium today, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged newly appointed government employees to uphold integrity and stay away from corruption. He reiterated the State Government follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of corrupt practice.

Addressing the recruits, the Chief Minister offered four key pieces of advice: serve people with empathy and fairness; maintain quality and expand knowledge; use time effectively; and ensure honesty and transparency in all official duties.

Majhi informed in the last 17 months, the State Government has provided employment to 37,325 individuals through 12 Nijukti Melas. He added the government is on track to meet its goal of creating 65,000 government jobs within two years of the BJP assuming power in Odisha.

He further said the government’s commitment to the youth is reflected in its ongoing efforts to create employment opportunities not only in the government sector but also in industries.

At today’s event, appointment letters were distributed to 7,293 individuals across 12 departments.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, along with senior government officials, were present on the occasion.