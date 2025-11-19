Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha capital here today.

Sundargarh MP and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, and senior officials of the Ministry of Steel and the state government among others were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister held detailed discussions about the proposed expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha. The two leaders also discussed about the key issues with regard to the enhancement of steel and mining production in the state.

India sets target to achieve 300 MT steel capacity by 2030

“We discussed the functioning of Rourkela Steel Plant, the planned expansion of RSP, and key issues related to enhancing steel and mining production in Odisha. The Chief Minister assured full support of the state government in our collective efforts to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving 300 million tonnes (MT) of steel capacity by 2030,” said the Union Minister in a social media (X) post.

It is worth mentioning here that the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has planned to raise the capacity of RSP to 9 million tonnes from existing 4.5 million tonnes. Earlier, there were reports that the Centre would form a high-level committee to resolve issues hindering the proposed expansion of RSP.