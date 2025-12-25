Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia comedianGulua has sought urgent help from the administration after posting a video on social media claiming that his life is under threat.

In the video, Gulua alleged that a group of people had been threatening him and demanding Rs 50 lakh. He said the persons warned that if he failed to pay the money, they would defame him on social media and implicate him in false cases. The comedian further claimed that the threats also included physical assault and attempts to disable him so that he would not be able to continue his work.

Gulua said he had earlier approached the Balianta police station but alleged that the people threatening him had links with the police. He claimed that due to fear and insecurity, he was no longer in a condition to visit the police station.

Stating that the situation has worsened, the comedian said he moved to an undisclosed location for his safety. He alleged that not only he but also his staff had been threatened on three occasions so far.

In an emotional appeal, Gulua urged the administration, the public and the media not to take his video lightly. He said he feared for his life and mentioned that if he was killed, injured or disabled, those responsible would be the individuals whose names he claimed to have mentioned in a separate video.

The video has triggered concern among his fans and the entertainment community, with many demanding immediate intervention by the authorities to ensure his safety and conduct a fair probe into the allegations.

Watch Video: