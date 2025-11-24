Bhubaneswar: With the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly set to begin on November 27, 2025, the Commissionerate Police has announced traffic restrictions on several routes in the city.

According to a notification issued by the Commissionerate Police, the regulations have been implemented under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2023 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation, 2008. The measures are aimed at regulating traffic and strengthening security around the Assembly premises.

Also read: President Murmu to address Odisha Assembly on opening day of Winter Session

The following traffic restrictions will remain in force from November 27 to December 31, 2025, coinciding with the fifth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly:

Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at Keshari Talkies Square.

Vehicles arriving from AG Square towards PMG will need to turn right at Jaydev Bhawan and proceed via IG Park Road.

All vehicles coming from Master Canteen towards PMG will be diverted through the adjoining lanes near Lower PMG.

Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion Square will not be permitted to move towards Rabindra Mandap; they will be rerouted towards Power House Square.

Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan Square towards MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at 120 Battalion Square towards Sastrinagar Square.

The notification further clarified these restrictions will not apply to emergency vehicles, including Police, Fire Services, and Ambulances. Vehicles with authorised access to official buildings such as the State Assembly, Lok Seva Bhawan, and other government offices in the area are also exempted.