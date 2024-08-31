Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress today demanded an increase in the health insurance coverage amount for working Journalists. Raising the issue in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Congress Legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded an increase in the health insurance coverage amount up to ₹20 lakh.

Currently, the Odisha Government’s Gopabandhu Health Insurance Scheme for Journalists offers insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh.

During a discussion on the Demand of Grants for the Home Department, the Congress Legislator from Jeypore sought a Point of Order in the State Assembly. He said the BJD government had assured to increase the insurance coverage to ₹5 lakh. However, as the party lost the 2024 election, the decision did not see the light.

The legislator said he places a demand before the BJP government in Odisha to increase the insurance coverage amount to ₹20 lakh.

Every year the health insurance is renewed in August and new insurance cards are issued to the working Journalists for the next year. This year the insurance has not yet been renewed yet. The insurance scheme is expiring on August 31, 2024.

Also read: Good news for working journalists! Odisha Govt raises health insurance coverage limit to Rs 5 lakh