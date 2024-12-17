Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is considering equipping the Forest Department personnel with firearms to tackle the growing menace of poaching, said Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia today.

The minister emphasized the need to empower the Forest Department staff to ensure their safety and enhance their ability to protect wildlife.

Despite having the authority to use firearms against poachers, the staff currently lack access to the required weapons. This has left them vulnerable, with poachers often targeting them without fear of retaliation. To address this challenge, the government has been relying on police assistance in critical situations, said Khuntia.

He highlighted the use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and curb poaching. AI-enabled cameras have been installed in two pilot locations, Similipal and Rourkela. These cameras are designed to closely monitor the activities of poachers, especially near railway lines passing through forest areas, the minister said.

He further mentioned plans to expand this technology to other vulnerable locations across the state.