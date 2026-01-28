Baripada: In a significant judgment, a Fast Track Special Court constituted under the POCSO Act at Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 after convicting him in a rape case.

The convict, Jisu alias Jishunath Hembram (38), a resident of Tiloposi village under Morada police station limits and son of late Ramesh Hembram, was found guilty of raping a woman in September 2022. He had been arrested a few days after committing the crime following a written complaint with the police. His trial had commenced on October 4, 2024.

According to the prosecution, the accused wrongfully restrained the woman by forcing her to take a wrong route (Section 341 IPC), voluntarily caused hurt (Section 323 IPC), and committed rape (Section 376 IPC). After evaluating the evidence, the court held the accused guilty of all the charges.

Delivering the judgment on January 28, Judge SK Nayak, Ad-hoc Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court (under the POCSO Act), Mayurbhanj, Baripada, awarded the following sentences:

Under Section 376 IPC: 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000, with an additional six months’ rigorous imprisonment in default of payment.

Under Section 323 IPC: One year of rigorous imprisonment.

Under Section 341 IPC: One month of simple imprisonment.

Court Delivers Stern Message Against Sexual Violence

All sentences will run concurrently, except the default sentence for non-payment of the fine. The court further directed that, upon realization, the fine amount be paid to the victim as compensation.

The convict was produced before the court from judicial custody. The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor MR Pattanayak, while the defence was represented by Advocate Aurobinda Parida and his associates.

Observing that the verdict marks an important step toward ensuring women’s safety and upholding justice, the court noted that the period already spent by the convict in custody would be set off against the sentence awarded.

