Udala: A video circulating on social media shows a paddy trader allegedly being forced to walk through village streets with his hands tied in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The incident reportedly took place in Kainsari village under Udala police limits.

Allegations of cheating during paddy procurement

According to reports, the trader, a resident of the Betnoti area, had visited the village on January 20 to purchase paddy. Villagers allegedly detected irregularities in the weighing scale used during procurement, triggering anger among locals.

Also Read: Odisha: High Court allows rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, orders fetal DNA Test

Villagers detain trader, tie hands

Following the alleged misconduct, villagers detained the trader, tied his hands with a rope, and allegedly paraded him through the village streets during night hours, as seen in the video.

Upon receiving information, Udala police reached the spot and rescued the trader. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while the identity of the victim is yet to be officially confirmed.

Also Read: Process begins for Odisha Rajya Sabha polls as 4 MPs set to retire on April 2