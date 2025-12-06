Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to the State’s pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, the Odisha Council of Ministers has approved the Odisha Pharma and Treatment Instrument Policy-2025.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly today, the policy aims to position Odisha as a key entry point for eastern India in the fields of health infrastructure and life sciences. It will also provide a roadmap for cluster-based industrial development.

As part of the policy, the State government has proposed the establishment of the Odisha Pharma Park and the Odisha Medtech Park. The Odisha Pharma Development Cell will function as the nodal agency for implementation, Mahaling added.

In another major decision taken during the meeting, the Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Odisha Superior Judicial Service and Odisha Judicial Service Rules, 2007, in line with directives from the Supreme Court. Key changes include revisions to the District Judge recruitment ratio, promotion criteria for Civil Judges (Senior Division), and the requirement of three years of practice for eligibility for Civil Judge (Junior Division). The upper age limit for direct recruitment has been raised to 42 years.

The Council also approved the Mukhyamantri Silk Development Scheme and the reconstitution of the Odisha Fisheries Service cadre. A total allocation of ₹274 crore has been earmarked for the silk development scheme over the next five years.

Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Bayana Shilpa Bikash Yojana (MBSBY) received approval, along with the proposal for uniform reservations for faculty cadre in Odisha State Government Universities.

A total of six proposals were discussed and cleared during yesterday’s Council of Ministers meeting.