Bhubaneswar: Following the conviction of a retired executive engineer and his wife for amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, a Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar has ordered the confiscation of their properties worth over ₹2.5 crore.

The Special Vigilance Court directed the confiscation of disproportionate assets valued at ₹2,50,44,029 belonging to Simadri Nayak, former Executive Engineer (Retired), Rural Works Division, Umarkote in Nabarangpur district.

The confiscated assets include several immovable properties—one multi-storeyed building in Rayagada, two buildings in Nabarangpur, and three plots of land, including one in Rayagada town and two in Nabarangpur town. Movable assets such as bank deposits and gold ornaments have also been ordered to be confiscated.

Earlier, the Odisha Vigilance had charge-sheeted Nayak and his spouse under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 109 of the IPC, for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, convicted Simadri Nayak on December 11, 2023 following a detailed trial, for illegally acquiring assets beyond his legitimate income. The court subsequently ordered the confiscation of the identified properties in accordance with legal provisions.