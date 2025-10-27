Cuttack: The Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a 29-year-old man from West Bengal in connection with a major online gaming fraud case involving over ₹1.08 crore. This is the third arrest made in the case.

According to a press release issued by the Crime Branch, a complaint was earlier lodged by a victim who alleged that he was duped by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of making profits through an online gaming and trading platform. The fraudsters lured him into investing large sums, convincing him that he could earn high returns.

Despite initial losses, he was persuaded to deposit more money. When he later tried to withdraw his earnings, the fraudsters demanded additional payments and ultimately refused to release his funds. Realising the scam, the victim filed a complaint.

Probe by Crime Branch

Following an investigation, the Crime Branch team tracked the accused to Nadia district in West Bengal. The arrested person has been identified as Sugata Majumder (29), a resident of Sukantapally village under Gangnapur police station in Nadia district. Majumder, a science graduate with a degree in Zoology, was reportedly working as a freelance video editor.

During the operation, the Crime Branch seized several incriminating materials from his possession, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and a hard disk.

Accused produced before court

Majumder was produced before the OPID Court in Cuttack under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, and the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act, 2011.

Two other accused had earlier been arrested in connection with the same case. The Crime Branch said further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other members of the racket involved in the online gaming scam.

Also read: Man held for defrauding depositors with fake forex investment scheme.