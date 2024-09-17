Bhubaneswar: Twist in the tussle between an Army Major and the Bharatpur Police.

As per the directive of DGP YB Khurania, a five-member team of Crime Branch CID visited the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar to launch a probe. The Additional DGP CID/Crime Arun Bothra deputed DSP Narendra Kumar Behera to investigate the CID CB PS Case no 10/2024.

Official sources said the team led by Behera questioned the Bharatpur Police Station personnel for over four hours and examined the case documents.

Army Major Guruwant Singh and his girlfriend Ankita Pradhan allegedly attacked police personnel of the Bharatpur Police Station late night on September 14.

The police personnel alleged Singh and his girlfriend visited the Bharatpur Police Station at around 3 AM to lodge a complaint. When the lady Sub Inspector on duty asked the Army Major and his girlfriend to file a written complaint, they got irked and attacked the police personnel.

As per the allegations, Singh’s girlfriend bit the lady Sub Inspector. She also attacked four Constables including two women and injured them. The police later arrested the Army Major and his girlfriend. Singh was released on bail from the police station.

Meanwhile, another complaint has been filed accusing the police personnel of thrashing the Army Major and his girlfriend on that night.

The Orissa High Court will hear the case tomorrow at 10:30 AM. The court also asked the Investigating Officer to appear before it and present the medical report of the Major’s girlfriend. She will be admitted to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for medical examination today.

The Army Major, who hails from New Delhi, reportedly works in 22 Sikh Regiment in Kolkata.

Also read: Odisha: Police staff injured in attack by drunk Army Major, girlfriend