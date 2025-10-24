Angul: Panic gripped villagers after a 47 year-old man sustained critical injuries in a deadly crocodile attack in Kishorenagar in Odisha's Angul district on Thursday. While he narrowly escaped, he lost an arm while trying to release himself from the reptile's jaws.

As per reports, the victim Ranjit Pradhan was living with his inlaws after marrying one Kulamani Sahu's daughter of Jhampuli village in Raniakata panchayat of Kishorenagar block here. Originally from Nuapada village of Rairakhol in Sambalpur district, Ranjit had relocated to Angul after marriage.

On Thursday morning, he went about his usual routine of grazing goats near a stream in the vicinity. One of the goats ventured into the water when suddenly a crocodile charged at it. Seeing his goat being dragged away, Ranjit, in a desperate attempt, jumped into the water and tried to free it from the predator's clutches. The crocodile released the goat but lunged at Ranjit, biting his arm and dragging him underwater. Ranjit fiercely fought for his life and somehow managed to free himself but the crocodile ripped off a portion of his arm from the elbow.

Victim under emergency care after crocodile attack

Bleeding profusely, he reached the riverbank and collapsed. Locals rushed to his aid and shifted him to Kishorenagar community health centre. Doctors, however, referred him to the district headquarters hospital and later to SCB MCH in Cuttack as his condition was serious.

The incident is yet another reminder of the increasing human-crocodile conflict in riverside areas.

