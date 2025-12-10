Bhubaneswar: The Union Government has approved a proposal for eight-laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri road in Odisha.

The Centre has given its nod to road projects worth Rs 44,771 crore in Odisha for 2025-26 financial year, said the state government.

“The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has approved several road projects, including five National Highway (NH) projects and equal number of State Highway projects, worth Rs 44,771 crore in Odisha for 2025-26 fiscal,” said the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government.

A proposal for eight-laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri road (National Highway-316) got the required approval from the Centre. Similarly, the Union Government has okayed the six-laning of 140 km Tangi-Puintola-Ichchapuram road, added the Department.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier urged the Centre for eight-laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri road

The centre has also approved proposals for widening of a few other roads in Odisha, including the Rourkela-Paradip road. With this approval, decks have been cleared for the eight-laning 400 km Rourkela-Barbil-Paradip road in the state, said the I&PR Department.

Besides, a proposal for four-laning of Pallahara-Pitiri stretch (68 km) of National Highway (NH)-149 got approval from the Centre, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier urged the Centre for eight laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri road with the provision of a service road.

“The eight-lane road between Bhubaneswar and Puri can cater to the needs for next 100 years,” the Chief Minister had said.

It is worth mentioning here that Puri town is Odisha is well-known across the Globe for Jagannath temple. Besides, the seaside town is a major tourist destination in the state.