Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to make all upcoming roads in the state environment-friendly by developing them as Green Corridors, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said today.

Giving top priority to environmental protection, the Works Department has resolved that tree plantation will be carried out along every new road built in the state.

QR codes to provide road-related information

To ensure transparency and public awareness, QR codes will be installed on each road, enabling people to access complete details about the project. The QR codes will contain information such as the name of the contractor, technical specifications, and project details, allowing citizens to access data easily through mobile phone scanning.

Similar to national highways, the QR code system will also be introduced on state highways to provide the public with road-related information.

1 per cent of project cost to be spent on plantation

Minister Harichandan said that the department will spend an additional one per cent of the total project cost on plantation and maintenance work. The funds will be utilised for both planting and nurturing trees, ensuring long-term greenery and sustainability along the road networks.

This move aims to promote the development and management of green corridors across Odisha, balancing infrastructure growth with ecological conservation.