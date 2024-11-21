Bhubaneswar: During its four-day visit to Singapore the Odisha delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held several discussions which would pave the way for transformative growth of the State.

Official sources said the visit marks a significant milestone in Odisha’s efforts to attract global investments and establish strategic partnerships across key sectors.

The investor roadshow attracted over 400 participants from diverse sectors, including representatives from industry associations like SICCI, Singapore Business Federation, and Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Companies from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan also participated, showcasing their strong interest to tap Odisha’s industrial potential.

The visit, supported by the Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the High Commission of India (HCI) in Singapore, the Invest India, and FICCI, featured over 25 high-level B2G and G2G meetings, roundtables, interactive sessions, and site visits.

Discussions at the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) were held for Phase 2 of the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Odisha, and introduction of cutting-edge courses in AI, ML, AR, VR, and additive manufacturing.

Also, long-term internships for WSC graduates in Singapore were explored.

During the visit to the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex (JPC), the delegation got insights into the integrated industrial planning for Odisha’s PCPIR at Paradip, said official sources, adding Sembcorp and Linde expressed keen interest in the developments at Paradip.

AP Moller Maersk and Vopak expressed their interest in ship recycling, container manufacturing, and multimodal logistics (MML) operations. These discussions reinforced Odisha’s vision to become a logistics hub in Eastern India.

During the visit to semiconductor equipment manufacturing company PEP Innovation Private Ltd, talks were held for a 200-acre semiconductor park in Odisha based on the Singapore and Malaysia models.

The delegation also held talks on establishing a world-class exhibition centre in Bhubaneswar. This will position Odisha as a premier MICE ( Meetings, Incentives, Conferences Exhibitions) destination.

The Odia diaspora discussed with the Odisha delegation and highlighted their critical role in Odisha’s global outreach. They suggested further avenues of increasing economic and social relationship with the Singapore and ASEAN region. The Odia diaspora urged the delegation to make sure improved air connectivity, educational exchanges, and establishing a nodal office of the Government of Odisha for the ASEAN region, preferably in Singapore.

The Odisha delegation engaged in high-level G2G meetings with Singaporean leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministers of Trade & Industry, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Transport.

The upcoming visit of the President of Singapore to India and the ensuing ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025’ as well as the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave in January 2025’ will provide further avenues for continued engagement with the Singapore Government as well as industries and other economic players.

After reaching New Delhi, Majhi said, “Our Singapore visit has been highly productive, offering valuable insights and fostering partnerships across key sectors. Odisha’s rich resources, skilled workforce, and progressive policies make it a prime investment destination. I invite global investors and the diaspora to join us at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ and shape Odisha’s growth story.”

Industries Minister Shri Sampad Chandra Swain said “This visit has underscored Odisha’s strategic potential in sectors like ports, green energy, and skill development. We are committed to leveraging global expertise to drive sustainable growth and innovation.”

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held from 8th to 10th January 2025 and the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ will be from 28th to 30th January 2025.