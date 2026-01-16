Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested a doctor in Angul district on charges of taking bribe.

The accused has been identified as Sumanta Kumar Patel, the Medical Officer of Kaniha Community health Centre (CHC) in Angul.

The Vigilance sleuths arrested the doctor for demanding and taking bribe of Rs 49,000 to grant incentives to the Community Health Officers (CHOs).

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused doctor, said the Vigilance Department.

Following the trap, the Vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous searches at three locations linked to the doctor to trace any disproportionate asset (DA).

A case has been registered against the doctor under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 at the Vigilance Police Station in Cuttack.