Bhubaneswar: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer in Odisha Police has found himself at the centre of social media attention after pictures of him sporting red-coloured hair went viral, putting the state police in an uncomfortable position.

The officer has been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das (49), currently posted as the DSP in Jagatsinghpur district and attached to the Human Rights Protection Cell. Das was seen performing his official duties while flaunting his distinctly coloured hair.

Viral images prompt police reaction

After the images gained traction on social media, Odisha Police reacted by informally advising personnel to maintain decorum and uphold the dignity of the uniform. The development triggered discussions within the force over appearance and conduct.

Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Satyajit Naik said, “Everyone in the police force should respect the uniform and give utmost priority to discipline and public decorum.”

No formal order issued

Despite the advisory remarks, the state police have not issued any formal circular or written order in connection with the incident.

Sources said the officer had earlier been informally advised to change his hair colour. However, he reportedly continued to discharge his duties without heeding those suggestions.

No explicit rule on hairstyles

According to police sources, the Odisha Police manual does not contain any explicit provision governing hair colour or hairstyles. A young police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said personal grooming choices are not prohibited under existing rules.

“Having a particular hairstyle or colouring hair is a personal choice. There is no rule against it. While the officer may be trolled on social media, colouring one’s hair is not a crime,” the official added.

The episode has sparked a broader debate on the balance between personal freedom and institutional discipline within the police force.