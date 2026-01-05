Fresh arrests in sensational killing

Choudwar: Odisha Police arrested two more accused in connection with the sensational Choudwar double murder case, taking the total number of arrests to five, Choudwar SDPO informed on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Swapneswar Mahant and Surjyamani Muduli. According to police, the Tangi police team apprehended Swapneswar from the Sukinda area, while Surjyamani was arrested from the Narasinghpur area.

Brutal killing at garage

Both accused are alleged to be involved in the brutal killing of two young men at a garage in the Choudwar area. The murders had triggered widespread shock due to their violent nature.

Five arrested so far

With the latest arrests, a total of five persons have now been taken into custody in connection with the double murder case. Earlier, Tangi police had arrested three accused and produced them before a local court.

Bodies found near Nergundi Junction

The crime came to light on December 31, when the bodies of two youths, tied to a pole, were found inside a garage near Nergundi Junction Railway Station in the Choudwar area in Cuttack district. The victims bore multiple injury marks, indicating brutal assault.