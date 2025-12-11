Bhawanipatna: A shocking incident has emerged from Bhawanipatna Sadar in Odisha's Kalahandi district where an elderly man was tonsured and paraded with a garland of slippers following orders of a kangaroo court. The public humiliation was enforced after the man was accused of misbehaving with a woman a few days back. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man was seen being paraded with a shaved head and a garland of slippers

The occurence, which took place in Badili village about 8 km from Mahakuma, has triggered sharp reactions from various quarters.

How the scene unfolded

As per reports, a woman from Ward No. 13, Chanchara Pada had gone to fetch water on December 7 when the elderly man allegedly misbehaved with her. After reporting the matter to her family, the latter called the village residents and summoned a meeting.

A kangaroo court was subsequently convened in the Laxmi Puja mandap. A diktat was passed after which the accused man was tonsured and paraded with a garland of slippers, Several local representatives were reportedly present during the incident.

However, police claim to have no information about the incident. Sources said villagers are refraining from reporting the matter and attempts are being made to suppress the matter.

