Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government extended the tenure of the Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash Commission of Inquiry for another 70 days. A notification issued today by the Home Department mentioned the Government’s decision.

The Commission has been set up to enquire into cases and counter cases lodged alleging misbehaviour and assault of a woman and an Army officer at the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

The Home department’s notification stated the commission’s tenure has been extended till January 31, 2025.

Initially, the commission’s tenure was for 60 days. It was to end on November 22, 2024. The Government notified the appointment of the commission on September 22, 2024.

The Home Department mentioned, in exercise of powers conferred by Section-3 of the Orissa Commission of Inquiry rules, 1979, the Government made the amendment and extended the tenure of the Chitta Ranjan Dash Inquiry Commission.

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, a Retired High Court Judge, so far summoned a total of 16 persons.

More than 500 affidavits have been filed in connection with the Bharatpur Police Station case.

Case Background

On September 15, an Army Major of the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted by police at the Bharatpur Police Station. The couple had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancée into a cell of the Police station. Some male police personnel, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station, reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

In connection with the incident, the Odisha Police suspended five police personnel -- Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda.

