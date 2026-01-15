Bhubaneswar: The Pahala police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman and her family of Rs 22 lakh by posing as a doctor.

According to police, the accused, Ranjib Kumar Pradhan, created a fake profile on a matrimony website in 2021. He introduced himself as Dr Prakash Pradhan and claimed that his younger brother, Tushar Pradhan, was working as a deputy manager at the State Bank of India in Rayagada. Through this profile, he came in contact with the complainant for a proposed marriage with the so-called brother.

Money Taken in the Name of Bank Policies

After gaining the family’s trust, the accused allegedly took Rs 22 lakh from the woman’s father. The money was collected on the pretext of investing in different bank policies.

Accused Went Incommunicado

After receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to calls and messages. Sensing foul play, the woman approached the Pahala police station and lodged a complaint.

Police Probe Exposes Fake Identity

During the investigation, police found that Ranjib Kumar Pradhan was neither a doctor nor did he have any brothers. Technical analysis revealed that two mobile numbers used by the accused were operating from the same handset and were linked to the same person.

Technical and Financial Evidence

Call detail records and bank account verification confirmed that the accused had used multiple identities to cheat the complainant’s family. He had posed as both Dr Prakash Pradhan and Tushar Pradhan to carry out the fraud.

Arrest and Court Production

Based on the evidence, police arrested Ranjib Kumar Pradhan in connection with the cheating case. He was later produced before a local court for further legal proceedings.