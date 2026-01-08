Cuttack: Days after being on the run, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15 year-old girl in Bidanasi area of Odisha's Cuttack district a few weeks back.

The accused, identified as Pramod Nayak alias Jada, was arrested from Chennai. He was held after police tracked the mobile number shared by the survivor while giving her statement.

The incident came to light after Child Welfare Cimmittee (CWC) Cuttack filed a case on December 30. As per reports, the minor girl, a resident of Nischintakoili area, had been rescued and accommodated in Basundhara Shelter Home. She was allegedly raped by Pramod on the false pretext of providing her employment.

Alarming pattern questions safety of women

In a related incident barely a few weeks back, another minor girl, allegedly raped several months ago, was rescued along with her newborn following a raid conducted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at a private hospital in Cuttack. A Class 10 student, the 14 year-old teen had delivered the baby shortly before the matter came to light.

The rising spate of sexual violence across all age groups has revealed not just a deep and persistent breakdown in social accountability but also underscored that the problem is systemic.

