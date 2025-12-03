Bhubaneswar: In a move to address the long-pending demands of faculty members and employees of educational institutions across Odisha, the State Government has decided to constitute a high-level committee for the purpose. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

The Chief Minister said the committee will be headed by retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Tripathy and will submit its report to the government within six months.

Majhi noted various associations representing faculty members and employees have repeatedly placed their demands before the government, and several rounds of discussions have already taken place.

The formation of the committee reflects the government’s intent to resolve the issues at the earliest.