Bhubaneswar: Many eligible beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha Government will receive Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the scheme at Janata Maidan here, tomorrow.

The beneficiaries have already received Re 1 in their registered bank accounts during the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) testing, ahead of the launch of the scheme.

So far, more than 60 lakh women have registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana.

The women who have registered themselves for the scheme by September 15 will get the first instalment through their bank accounts on September 17, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

