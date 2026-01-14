Rairangpur: The newly formed Rairangpur Police District in Odisha became officially functional from today, months after the state government announced its creation. With this, law enforcement operations in the region will now be managed under the new police district framework.

Preparations in Final Stage

According to sources, all arrangements for the new police district have been completed. Preparations are underway at the final stage for senior police officers to formally take charge. The district administration had started groundwork soon after the official declaration, ensuring infrastructure and administrative readiness.

SP to Take Charge Soon

A Superintendent of Police is expected to assume charge in the near future. Around two months ago, the concerned DIG conducted a review visit to assess preparations for the SP’s office. During the visit, the DIG inspected the SDPO office at Rairangpur, the proposed SP office, record room, home guards' office, police barracks, and the residential facility for the SP.

President’s Proposed Visit Adds Urgency

There are indications that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to visit Rairangpur next month. In view of this proposed visit, the appointment of a new SP before the President’s arrival is considered likely to ensure smooth security arrangements.

Jurisdiction and Police Infrastructure

The Rairangpur Police District comprises two sub-divisions covering a total of 12 blocks. Under its jurisdiction are 14 police stations, five outposts, and two police beats. Officials have also hinted that more police stations and outposts may be established in the coming days to strengthen policing in the region.