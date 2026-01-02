Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): In a tragic road accident, a motorcyclist and two pillion riders were killed after a bus collided with their two-wheeler in Rairangpur area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

Victims yet to be identified

The identities of the three deceased are yet to be officially confirmed. However, sources said all the victims were residents of the Tiring locality.

According to preliminary reports, the three persons were travelling on a single motorcycle when a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Ranibandh under Rairangpur (Rural) police limits. The impact of the collision was severe, killing all three on the spot.

Police rush to spot, recovery operation underway

Upon receiving information, police immediately reached the accident site. While two bodies were recovered, the body of one deceased remained trapped under the bus wheel at the time of filing this report.

Rescue measures in progress

Efforts were underway to retrieve the body with the help of a gas cutter or crane, police said. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is in progress.