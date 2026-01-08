Sambalpur: The official website of Gangadhar Meher University in Odisha's Sambalpur was hacked on Wednesday night, triggering concern among students and the university administration.

Website Defaced

According to initial information, the university website was hacked around 8 pm. When users tried to access the site, they found it defaced with the Pakistani national flag displayed prominently on the homepage.

Hackers’ Identity Still Unclear

University authorities said it is not yet clear who hacked the website or for what purpose. However, the defaced page reportedly mentioned that the hacking was carried out by a Pakistani team. An ID named “Overthrash13” has been linked to the cyber attack, based on messages visible on the hacked webpage.

Website Restored

After the incident came to light, technical teams took swift action. The university website has since been restored to normal functioning. Officials said necessary steps are being taken to strengthen cybersecurity and prevent such incidents in the future.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are now examining the breach to understand how the hackers gained access to the system. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.