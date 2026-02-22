Bhubaneswar: With an aim to modernise the infrastructure of educational institutions and enhance academic opportunities for students, the Odisha Government has sanctioned ₹1.73 crore for 11 colleges and one university under the ‘Ama Gourav Ama College’ scheme.

Official sources said the Higher Education Department has approved the funds to support infrastructure development and academic improvement across the selected institutions.

The institutions set to benefit from the funding include Ravenshaw University, Agalpur Panchayat Samiti Degree College, Bijepur Degree College, Salepur Autonomous College, Biren Mitra Memorial Women’s Degree College, Panchayat Degree College, Kalla, Hindol Degree College, Mahima Degree College, Belaguntha Science Degree College, Naktideul Degree College, Government Autonomous College, Phulbani, and Jasoda Bishnu College.

Sources added the funds will be utilised to strengthen infrastructure and support various academic development initiatives.

Several development works will be undertaken using the sanctioned funds, including strengthening library resources, construction of laboratories, development of sports and academic complexes, and installation of Wi-Fi connectivity and CCTV surveillance systems.