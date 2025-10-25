Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allocated Rs 512 crore towards its subsidised meal scheme ‘Aahaar’. The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal in this regard.

“The State Cabinet has approved a new scheme ‘Aahaar’, with an outlay of Rs 512 crore over five years (2025-26 to 2029-30), to meet the rising demand of beneficiaries and ensure uninterrupted service of providing subsidised meals at Rs 5,” said the state government.

The Cabinet gave its nod to enhance the cost per meal under the Aahaar scheme to Rs 27 from the existing Rs 23. The government subsidy per meal has been raised to Rs 22 from Rs 18 while the beneficiary contribution will remain unchanged at Rs 5, it added.

200 electric buses to ply in 6 urban areas

The Cabinet has also approved an outlay of Rs 952.56 crore for the operation of 200 midi electric buses in Odisha.

Under the initiative, the government will deploy 50 electric buses each in Berhampur and Sambalpur and 25 each in Keonjhar, Baripada, Angul and Jharsuguda.

It will also ensure facilities like charging infrastructure, depots and operation and maintenance systems for the electric buses in the above-said six urban areas in Odisha.

“This initiative aims to bring significant improvement to urban development and city transport services,” said the state government.