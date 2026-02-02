Bhubaneswar: Initiating the process for elections to newly constituted Notified Area Councils (NACs), municipalities and municipal corporations, the Odisha Government has written to district collectors of 18 districts in this regard.

In a letter, the Housing and Urban Development Department directed the collectors to complete the process of ward delimitation and reservation of seats by March. As per the schedule, proposals and objections related to delimitation of municipal areas and reservation of seats will be invited from February 12 to 21.

The notification on delimitation and reservation of seats will be issued on February 26. Following this, objections and appeals will be accepted from February 26 to March 13. The appeals will be heard between March 16 and March 28, and the final notification will be issued by the collectors on March 31.

A total of 28 NACs, seven municipalities, and two municipal corporations—Sambalpur and Puri—will go to polls across the districts.

Notably, the State Election Commission had directed the government to complete the delimitation and reservation process within six months of the declaration of the establishment of NACs and municipalities.