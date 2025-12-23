Bhubaneswar: Clarifying on the issue related to travel of young wrestlers from Odisha being near train latrines while returning home, the Odisha Government today stated a detailed report has been sought from the Director of Secondary Education.

The clarification comes after a video showing the young wrestlers travelling near the train toilet went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and raising questions over the treatment of student athletes.

As per official information, 18 young wrestlers and four teachers from Odisha had travelled to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 69th National School Games Wrestling (Freestyle) Under-17 Boys and Girls Championship 2025–26.

The School and Mass Education Department stated tickets for the 18 wrestlers and four teachers were booked in a three-tier air-conditioned coach on November 20, 2025, for their onward journey to Ballia and return to Bhubaneswar. However, despite repeated efforts, the return tickets could not be confirmed, the department said.

The students and teachers subsequently travelled by the Nandankanan Express and requested the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) to allot any available berths. Acting on the request, the TTE provided 10 berths near Hinjili, Kolkata, according to the clarification.

The department further said during the current year, a total of 385 players under its supervision have travelled outside Odisha to participate in 19 national-level competitions, bringing laurels to the state.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the department said it has decided to hold a coordination meeting with railway authorities, the clarification added.