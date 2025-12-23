Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will look into the incident involving young sportspersons from the state being forced to travel in unhygienic conditions in a train for a national-level tournament, said School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today.

Reacting to the issue, the minister said the matter has come to the notice of the government, and a probe will be conducted to verify the facts. He said appropriate action would be taken once the probe is completed.

“This issue has come to our notice. We are also hearing about it. The government will examine the truth behind the allegations. After the inquiry, necessary action will be taken based on the findings,” the minister said.

About the issue

The controversy erupted after at least 18 athletes from Odisha, who participated in the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh, were reportedly made to travel in general compartments of a train, sitting near toilets, due to the alleged negligence of the School and Mass Education Department.

The contingent included 10 boys and 8 girls who were sent to the championship by the department. However, in the absence of confirmed railway tickets, the players had to undertake the journey in extremely uncomfortable conditions amid the cold wave. The same situation reportedly continued during their return journey as well.

A video showing the young wrestlers seated near train latrines surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and raising questions over the treatment of student athletes.

There were also allegations that parents or guardians were not allowed to accompany the players during the journey, further intensifying concerns over their safety and well-being.