Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government declared a holiday on September 9 for the Nuakhai festival 2024.

As the Nuakhai, the popular agrarian festival celebrated predominantly in the western Odisha region, falls on September 8., i.e Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared the next day September 9 as a holiday, as per a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the decision, all the government offices, magisterial courts, and educational institutions will remain closed on September 9.