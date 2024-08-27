Sambalpur: The 'lagna' (propitious moment) for offering 'nabanna' (newly harvested rice) has been finalised for the Nuakhai festival in Sambalpur for this year.

As per the schedule fixed by Brahmapura Pandit Mahasabha, the 'nabanna' will be offered to Maa Samaleswari between 9.12 AM and 9.27 AM on September 8.

The auspicious time was finalised by Brahmapura Temple Trust Board after chanting of Vishnu Sahasranaam.

As per the age-old tradition, the Nuakhai lagna is fixed at the ancient Brahmapura Temple a day after Krishna Janmashtami. The priests and scholars decide the propitious moment for the Nuakhai festival at the Samaleswari Temple.

About Nuakhai Festival:

Nuakhai is the agrarian festival celebrated predominantly in western Odisha regions like Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, and Bargarh districts. The festival is celebrated on the 5th day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Bhadraba as per the Odia almanac.

It is observed to welcome the new rice of the season, symbolizing the beginning of the harvest season and the significance of agriculture in the region.

The day begins with people cleaning their homes and preparing special dishes using the newly harvested rice.

The most significant ritual is the offering of the first grains of the harvest to the family deity or local goddesses, such as Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur district and Maa Pataneswari in Balangir district.

After the rituals, families gather for a grand feast, sharing the first fruits of the harvest among family members and neighbours.

The festival emphasizes family bonds and community unity. It is a time when people come together, irrespective of their differences, to celebrate the abundance of nature. Younger members of the family seek blessings from elders, and it's a common practice to resolve any disputes or misunderstandings on this day.