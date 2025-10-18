Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced October 20 as an additional public holiday for the Diwali festival. Earlier, October 21 had been declared a holiday for the festival in the official government calendar.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday.

According to the notification, all government offices and magisterial courts across the state will remain closed on October 20, except in Nuapada district, where offices will remain open due to the ongoing bypoll process.

The government further announced that October 25, which is the fourth Saturday, will be treated as a working day to compensate for the additional holiday.

