Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to AYUSH education in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a substantial increase in the monthly stipend for postgraduate (PG) students studying in government Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medical colleges across the state.

Enhanced stipend to take effect from January 1, 2026

The decision, aimed at encouraging students pursuing higher studies in Ayurveda and Homeopathy, will benefit around 120 PG students. The revised stipend structure will come into effect from January 1, 2026, a CMO release stated on Monday.

First, Second and Third Year PG Students to see Up to 67% increase

As per the new rates, the stipend for first-year PG students has been increased by 55 per cent, from Rs 31,000 to Rs 48,000 per month. Second-year PG students will now receive Rs 52,000 per month, up from Rs 32,000—an increase of 62 per cent. For third-year PG students, the stipend has been raised by 67 per cent, from Rs 33,000 to Rs 55,000 per month.

House surgeons’ stipend raised with retrospective effect from August 2025

In addition, the state government has also enhanced the stipend for house surgeons in government Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medical colleges. Their monthly stipend has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 30,000, with retrospective effect from August 1 this year.

Move aimed at encouraging AYUSH education and better healthcare delivery

Expressing confidence in the move, the Chief Minister said the enhanced financial support would enable students to focus more on their studies and patient care, thereby contributing to the delivery of quality healthcare services in the state.