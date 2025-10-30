Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is preparing a comprehensive plan to make all college and university campuses across the state free from drugs. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that an Anti-Drug Inspector will be appointed in every college and university to monitor and curb drug-related activities. A faculty member from each institution will be assigned the responsibility.

According to the minister, the government will soon launch a campaign focusing on awareness and preventive action against drug abuse in educational institutions. The initiative will be carried out in line with the guidelines recently issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to create drug-free campuses nationwide.

Action Plan

As part of the campaign, colleges and universities will conduct week-long activities that include discussions, yoga sessions, physical fitness programs, and awareness drives promoting healthy and nutritious food habits. A faculty member will be designated in each institution to oversee the implementation of these activities.

The government is also planning to intensify awareness among the students in this regard. Minister Suraj said the UGC has already taken steps to establish drug-free campuses across the country.

This move is aimed at ensuring a healthy, disciplined, and safe environment for students in Odisha’s higher education institutions.

