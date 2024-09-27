Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Tirupati laddu row in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Government will go for a quality check of the Mahaprasad at the world-famous Jagannath Temple in Puri.

After alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu was reported from the Venkateswara Swami Temple, we have decided to test the quality of Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath Temple, informed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Earlier, the Puri Collector ordered an examination of the quality of ghee used in the making of all types of prasad at Srimandir.

This apart, Mahaprasad before being offered to deities and later for sale will undergo a testing process to ascertain its quality.

"Not only ghee, but we will also examine the quality of ingredients being used in the preparation of various Mahaprasad including Abadha at the Roshasala (temple's kitchen), where entry is strictly prohibited for anyone other than concerned servitors," Harichandan said.

"We will continue the quality test of all ingredients before being used at Roshasala and after preparation of prasad," he said.

A food inspector will be appointed to conduct the quality check of Mahaprasad. In this regard, the state government has asked its health department for necessary assistance in the appointment of food inspector at the Jagannath temple.

"In the wake of alleged adulteration in other temples in the country, all we want to evade such allegations ensuring that the Jagannath Temple will not get into any controversy to sustain the purity of Mahaprasad and faith among millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath," the Minister said.

"Already, the ex-servicemen are in place to keep a vigil on the movement of servitors and devotees at the Ananda Bazaar. By doing the quality check of prasad, the devotees will be assured that adulteration was neither made in Mahaprasad earlier nor would be ever here at the Jagannath Temple," he further said.

At the beginning of this month, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had appointed ex-Army personnel to oversee the security at the Ananda Bazaar, a place on the premises of the temple where Mahaprasad is sold.

A team of 20 retired army personnel are on duty in civil dress in two shifts -- from 6.00 AM to 10.00 AM and from 2.00 PM to 10.00 PM -- every day.