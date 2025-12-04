Bhubaneswar: Odisha currently has more than 2.19 lakh electric vehicles registered and running across the state, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the Assembly on Thursday. He was replying to a question by MLA Padma Lochan Panda.

According to the minister, a total of 2,19,677 EVs are in use in the state. Various government departments and agencies have so far procured 680 electric vehicles.

Jena said the government has already disbursed incentives amounting to Rs 340.95 crore under different EV categories to promote electric vehicle adoption among citizens.

The minister further informed the House that 12 EV charging stations are currently functional in Bhubaneswar.

He added that the government is in the process of rolling out a new Electric Vehicle Policy, and additional benefits will be announced once the proposed policy receives formal approval.