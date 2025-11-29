Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has spent Rs 13.08 crore on the development, maintenance and cloud hosting of the Subhadra Yojana portal, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Breakdown of Expenditure

Responding to a question from BJD's Patakura MLA Arvind Mohapatra, Parida—who also heads the Women and Child Development Department—said the funds were utilised for portal maintenance, development, data security and cloud hosting.

Rs 1,54,78,000 spent on maintenance, development and security

Rs 12,28,15,000 spent on cloud hosting of the Subhadra Yojana portal

Over 17 lakh new beneficiaries added

The Deputy CM informed the House that more than 17 lakh women have been newly included in the scheme after detailed field verification.

“Another 17,83,251 women beneficiaries have been added after thorough verification. So far, 1,03,89,801 beneficiaries have received the first and second instalments,” Parida said.

Status of Subhadra Shakti Kendras

Providing an update on construction of Subhadra Shakti Kendra, Parida said:

338 Subhadra Shakti Kendras approved

322 centres already constructed across 13 districts

Highest number in Mayurbhanj (25), followed by Ganjam (24) and Sundargarh (21)

About Subhadra Yojana

Subhadra Yojana is a flagship initiative of the BJP-led Odisha Government and a key poll promise ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections. Launched on September 17, 2024, the scheme provides financial assistance of ₹50,000 to eligible women aged 21–60, disbursed in two annual installments of ₹10,000 each.

The assistance is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on International Women’s Day (March 8) and Raksha Bandhan.