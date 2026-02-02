Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday appointed Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanath Kumar N as the new Director of Nandankanan Biological Park, replacing Manoj V Nair.

Official Notification issued

According to an official notification issued by the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, Sanath Kumar N, a 2012-batch IFS officer, has been promoted from his current role as Deputy Director of Nandankanan and posted as Director of the biological park.

Manoj V Nair gets new posting

Manoj V Nair, a 2001-batch IFS officer who was serving as Director of Nandankanan Biological Park along with additional charge as Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), has been posted as Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). He will also hold additional charge as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

Additional Charge for G Rajesh continues

In another administrative decision, IFS officer G Rajesh (2001 batch), who is currently serving as CEO of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) with additional charge of Chief Conservator of Forests (Project Planning & Afforestation), has been allowed to continue holding additional charge as Project Director of the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society (OFSDS), Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

These postings are part of the state government’s routine administrative reshuffle in the forest and environment department.