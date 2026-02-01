Bhubaneswar: A wave of animal deaths has struck Nandankanan Zoo over the past week, raising concerns among authorities and wildlife enthusiasts. In the last eight days, five saltwater crocodiles, two white peacocks, and one mouse deer have died.

Among the deceased crocodiles were three male and two female crocodiles, each approximately eight years old and around eight feet long. With five deaths, total crocodile population in the zoo reduced to 26. The repeated deaths have alarmed zoo officials, prompting immediate action.

Experts collect samples to determine cause of death

To determine the cause, Dr. Aditya Acharya, a wildlife expert from the OUAT, visited the zoo on Friday, conducted post-mortems on the crocodiles, and collected samples for testing. Preliminary observations suggest that the crocodiles might have succumbed to infections, according to veterinarians. Final results will be known once lab reports are received.

Preventive measures taken: Crocodiles vaccinated, tank water drained and cleaned

In response, the zoo authorities have taken preventive measures:

Crocodiles have been vaccinated to prevent infections.

The water in the crocodile tanks has been drained and cleaned.

Similar consecutive deaths noted in 2015; Zoo authorities on alert

This incident is reminiscent of a similar outbreak in 2015, which also led to the consecutive death of crocodiles at Nandankanan. The recent deaths, including the rare white peacocks and the mouse deer, have sparked discussions among wildlife lovers about zoo safety and animal welfare.

Zoo officials are closely monitoring the situation and have been directed to take swift action to prevent further casualties.