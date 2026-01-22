Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards climate-resilient farming, the Odisha government has launched the Odisha Agriculture Drought Mitigation Programme (OADMP) to climate-proof the state’s agricultural sector.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed under the framework of the National Drought Mitigation Project (NDMP) for the ₹141.50-crore initiative. The project will be funded through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) along with contributions from the state government.

The MoA was signed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, KV Singh Deo, during the inaugural session of Krushi Odisha 2026 in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The programme brings together key national and international institutions, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), and global agricultural research organisations such as ICRISAT, IRRI, and ICAR-CRIDA.

Pilot implementation

The OADMP will be implemented initially in three highly drought-vulnerable blocks — Komna (Nuapada district), Kosagumuda (Nabarangpur district), and Raruan (Mayurbhanj district).

The programme is expected to directly benefit around 24,000 households, with many more gaining indirectly through convergence with existing state and central government schemes.

A real-time digital dashboard will monitor key indicators ranging from soil moisture levels to household income, ensuring transparency and enabling data-driven expansion of the project.

Integrated approach

The initiative integrates water, soil, and crop management across entire village clusters so that individual interventions reinforce one another.

“This project moves beyond temporary aid. We are building a system where science leads the way — from the farm to the entire value chain,” said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.

The programme aims to ensure stable crop yields and higher cropping intensity by promoting drought-tolerant seed varieties and decentralised water-recharge systems managed by local communities.

It will also strengthen Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) by improving access to modern farm mechanisation and high-value markets.

The MoA was signed by Shubham Saxena, Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha, along with Himanshu Pathak (Director General, ICRISAT), V.K. Singh (Director, ICAR-CRIDA), and Swati Nayak (South Asia Lead, IRRI).